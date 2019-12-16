Sweetest time of the year: Delicious dish perfect for Christmas morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is known as being of the sweetest times of the year. Andy Fosticz from The Cheesecake Factory joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious dish perfect for Christmas morning.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 tsps. Vegetable Oil

1 cup Cinnamon Swirl

½ cup Vanilla Icing

Powdered Sugar (optional)

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and oil into the bowl.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.

Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.