Town of Madison police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

TOWN OF MADISON — Police are asking for your help in their search for 17-year-old Olivia Meudt — who has been missing since Oct. 18.

Officials say Meudt was last seen in the Monona Grove area — near the apartments on Simpson Street and Broadway Drive. Her mother did receive a message on Facebook Messenger from Olivia on Nov. 8, saying she loved her and that she would be home soon. But Meudt did not return home.

Police say Meudt is described as being 4’9″ tall, weighing 105 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing. However, she does have a ring in her nose and has several tattoos. One tattoo is the word “RARE” on her left arm and also an upside-down smiley face on her abdomen.

If you have information that could help locate Meudt, you are urged to call the Town of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.