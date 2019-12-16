Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a sweet and silly taken on Christmas. Local actor and playwright Doug Jarecki joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about "Twas the Month Before Christmas."

About Twas The Month Before Christmas (website)

Milwaukee playwright and actor Doug Jarecki delivers a hilarious and heartwarming holiday treat! ‘Twas The Month Before Christmas takes a unique look at Joseph and Mary, the three kings, and the innkeeper, and shares the “other” stories that led to that magical night in Bethlehem. This smart, funny, and sweet production, featuring an all Milwaukee cast, is sure to put the entire family in the holiday spirit.