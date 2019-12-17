× Man indicted in fatal stabbing at Maryland Popeyes after victim cut in line

OXON HILL, Md. — A Maryland grand jury indicted a man in a fatal stabbing of a customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in November.

Ricoh McClaine, 30, of Washington, D.C. is accused of common law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a news release Tuesday, Dec. 17.

McClaine allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Kevin Davis to death on Nov. 4 outside the Popeyes in Oxon Hill.

The altercation started when Davis cut in front of several customers in a line set aside for ordering the fast food chain’s popular new chicken sandwich, authorities said.

The fatal stabbing occurred about 15 seconds after McClaine confronted Davis, authorities said.

McClaine was arrested more than a week later. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski has said attributing Davis’ death to a chicken sandwich “marginalizes the grief and belittles the consequences” of his death.

38.805036 -76.990880