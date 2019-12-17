Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights
December 17
-
Wisconsin’s largest drive-through Christmas lights display is celebrating 24 years of Christmas tradition
-
Country Christmas ‘features over a million-holiday lights festively displayed along a mile-long trail’
-
December 2
-
‘Made my Christmas:’ Volunteers decorate Vietnam vet’s home for the holidays
-
View and submit photos of holiday lights, Christmas decor throughout southeast Wisconsin
-
-
December 14
-
WisDOT: Holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, monitor the weather, watch for deer and hunters
-
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
-
Patriotism is the theme of Christmas at the White House
-
State Patrol officials use damage squad to send a message ahead of National Move Over Day Oct. 19
-
-
‘Life is fra-gee-lay:’ WisDOT highway signs feature nod to ‘A Christmas Story,’ a holiday classic
-
Aaron Rodgers threw 4 TDs, Green Bay Packers beat skidding New York Giants 31-13
-
Police: 4-year-old girl picked up father’s handgun, shot him and herself