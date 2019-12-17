Don’t get stuck in the kitchen: Appetizers that children can help cook for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Don't get stuck in the kitchen all Christmas long -- bring in some little helpers. Annmarie Sims joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that the children can help cook for the holidays.

Cucumber Ranch Bites

Ingredients

4 large English cucumbers

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 (8 oz) container whipped cream cheese

1 small (5.3 oz) sour cream or Greek yogurt

1/2 packet of powdered Ranch dressing mix (such as Hidden Valley)

Instructions

Slice cucumbers into rounds, about ½-inch thick. You can leave the skin on, peel them, or partially peel them for a striped look. Slice grape tomatoes in half (or quarters, if large) and set aside. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch dressing powder. Mix thoroughly. You can use an electric mixer, but you can also do this by hand. Transfer the cheese mixture to a piping bag (if you don't have one, you can use a large Ziplock bag with a corner snipped off). Pipe the cheese mixture onto the cucumber rounds, then top with a cherry tomato half!

Bay View Turkey Caprese Skewers

Ingredients

Turkey Pepperoni

Fresh Mozzarella pearls

Grape Tomato

Fresh basil

Balsamic Glaze

Instructions