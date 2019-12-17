Don’t get stuck in the kitchen: Appetizers that children can help cook for the holidays

MILWAUKEE -- Don't get stuck in the kitchen all Christmas long -- bring in some little helpers. Annmarie Sims joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that the children can help cook for the holidays.

Cucumber Ranch Bites

Ingredients

  • 4 large English cucumbers
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes
  • 1 (8 oz) container whipped cream cheese
  • 1 small (5.3 oz) sour cream or Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 packet of powdered Ranch dressing mix (such as Hidden Valley)

Instructions

  1. Slice cucumbers into rounds, about ½-inch thick. You can leave the skin on, peel them, or partially peel them for a striped look. Slice grape tomatoes in half (or quarters, if large) and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch dressing powder. Mix thoroughly. You can use an electric mixer, but you can also do this by hand.
  3. Transfer the cheese mixture to a piping bag (if you don't have one, you can use a large Ziplock bag with a corner snipped off).
  4. Pipe the cheese mixture onto the cucumber rounds, then top with a cherry tomato half!

Bay View Turkey Caprese Skewers

Ingredients

  • Turkey Pepperoni
  • Fresh Mozzarella pearls
  • Grape Tomato
  • Fresh basil
  • Balsamic Glaze

Instructions

  1. Fold pepperoni in halves and place on toothpick/skewer first
  2. Add two Mozzarella Pearls
  3. Top with grape tomato and place completed skewers on a plate/platter
  4. Chop fresh basil and sprinkle on top
  5. Drizzle Balsamic glaze and enjoy!
