Don’t get stuck in the kitchen: Appetizers that children can help cook for the holidays

MILWAUKEE -- Don't get stuck in the kitchen all Christmas long -- bring in some little helpers. Annmarie Sims joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that the children can help cook for the holidays.
Cucumber Ranch Bites
Ingredients
- 4 large English cucumbers
- 1 pint grape tomatoes
- 1 (8 oz) container whipped cream cheese
- 1 small (5.3 oz) sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 1/2 packet of powdered Ranch dressing mix (such as Hidden Valley)
Instructions
- Slice cucumbers into rounds, about ½-inch thick. You can leave the skin on, peel them, or partially peel them for a striped look. Slice grape tomatoes in half (or quarters, if large) and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch dressing powder. Mix thoroughly. You can use an electric mixer, but you can also do this by hand.
- Transfer the cheese mixture to a piping bag (if you don't have one, you can use a large Ziplock bag with a corner snipped off).
- Pipe the cheese mixture onto the cucumber rounds, then top with a cherry tomato half!
Bay View Turkey Caprese Skewers
Ingredients
- Turkey Pepperoni
- Fresh Mozzarella pearls
- Grape Tomato
- Fresh basil
- Balsamic Glaze
Instructions
- Fold pepperoni in halves and place on toothpick/skewer first
- Add two Mozzarella Pearls
- Top with grape tomato and place completed skewers on a plate/platter
- Chop fresh basil and sprinkle on top
- Drizzle Balsamic glaze and enjoy!