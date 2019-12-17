Experience the magic: A holiday lights experience that stretches longer than ever before

CALEDONIA -- Jellystone Park's Christmas Carnival of Lights is celebrating its 10th anniversary with over two million lights. Brian Kramp spent the morning checking out this amazon display of holiday cheer.

About Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights (website)

Welcome to the Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, Southeastern Wisconsin's biggest, brightest and most dazzling holiday lights display! An unparalleled experience creatively imagined by our staff, exclusive for our guests. Our 2019 light show is longer and more dynamic than ever before including a new 200 foot drive thru tunnel with images and words set to dance to music.

Relax in the comfort of your car as you wind your way through the campground or book your seat in Santa's sleigh for a unique experience. With lights on all sides and high above in the trees and one-of-a-kind hand-crafted displays featuring elves, reindeer, forest friends, beloved children's characters, Santa himself and more, you'll feel like you've stepped into one of your favorite Christmas movies.

Experience the magic at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Caledonia, for a holiday lights experience that stretches longer than ever before for more than a mile and features two million sparkling holiday lights sure to delight kids and adults of all ages. Nestled 20 minutes south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest Christmas drive thru light show is just a short drive away. For our Illinois neighbors to the south, the best Christmas Lights in Wisconsin are only about 20 minutes away from the Wisconsin/Illinois Border.