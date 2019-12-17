Female darts player makes history at world championship

Posted 6:06 pm, December 17, 2019, by

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Fallon Sherrock reacts after winning her 1st round game against Ted Evetts to become the first female to win a game in the PDC World Championships during Day 5 of the 2020 William Hill Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

LONDON — Fallon Sherrock has made darts history. She has become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship.

Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace. She made six perfect scores of 180 and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match.

Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Fallon Sherrock in action during her 1st round game against Ted Evetts during Day 5 of the 2020 William Hill Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.