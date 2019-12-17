LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Fallon Sherrock reacts after winning her 1st round game against Ted Evetts to become the first female to win a game in the PDC World Championships during Day 5 of the 2020 William Hill Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Female darts player makes history at world championship
LONDON — Fallon Sherrock has made darts history. She has become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship.
Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace. She made six perfect scores of 180 and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match.
Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.
Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Fallon Sherrock in action during her 1st round game against Ted Evetts during Day 5 of the 2020 William Hill Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on December 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)