Female darts player makes history at world championship

LONDON — Fallon Sherrock has made darts history. She has become the first female player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship.

Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace. She made six perfect scores of 180 and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match.

Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.