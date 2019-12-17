× FPC schedules special meeting to vote on resolution to reappoint Chief Morales

MILWAUKEE – A special meeting of the Fire and Police Commission was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18 to vote on a resolution to reappoint Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

The meeting was set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued this statement Tuesday on this issue:

“It is important for the independent Fire and Police Commission to act promptly to renew the contract of Chief Alfonso Morales. He has my support. The City of Milwaukee needs a police chief. The people of Milwaukee deserve to have this critical position filled.”

Chief Morales appeared before the FPC for the final time as a job candidate back on Nov. 20 — seeking a new employment contract with the city.

Morales did not take questions ahead of the roughly hour-long closed-door sit-down with commissioners but did briefly answer questions following the regular FPC meeting. Morales was asked how it went, and whether he could offer some information about what was discussed.

“I wish I could,” said Morales. “Well, what I feel, but in actuality, it was a presentation very similar to the one that occurred at Marquette. Just a reiteration for some of the commissioners that weren’t there, and I was able to answer some questions.”

This process involved community meetings and questions from the public — a first for the FPC.

Mayor Barrett and the Milwaukee Police Association have thrown their support behind Morales retaining the job he’s held since 2018.