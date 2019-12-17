LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers makes announcement at Milwaukee Tool in Menomonee Falls

‘I kicked cancer’s butt!’ 9-year-old boy breaks down in tears as he finishes chemotherapy

Posted 2:52 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, December 17, 2019
NORMAN, Okla. -- A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy was overcome with emotion as he prepared to take his last chemotherapy pill.

Ashley Cotter shared the video on Facebook.

In it, her son, Steven, breaks down in tears before taking the pill, with the table in front of him filled with medicine containers.

"I kicked cancer's butt," Steven says in the video, as his mom congratulates him.

Cotter said her son wants to play in the NBA, and that he continued to play basketball throughout his treatment.

