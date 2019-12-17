Inmate escapes from Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident in which an inmate from the Drug Abuse Correctional Center, located on Sherman Road in the City of Oshkosh, has escaped from custody.

Ryan Jurgens, 40, escaped from custody at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. He was last seen in a maroon trailblazer with the license plate: AGY-5702.

Jurgens is described as a male, white, 6’2” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants and a gray sweatshirt.

He was incarcerated for a drug-related offense, violating court orders and retail theft. The Oshkosh Police Department is working in conjunction with the Drug Abuse Correctional Center to locate this individual.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.