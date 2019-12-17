× Kindergartener raises funds to pay off classmates’ lunch tabs

VISTA, California — The generosity and hard work of a Vista kindergarten student is helping hundreds of other children, according to KGTV.

Katelynn Hardee of Breeze Hill Elementary overheard a student’s mother saying she had a hard time paying for an after-school program.

Katelynn asked her mom if they could open a hot cocoa and cookie stand to raise money for other families.

“I said ‘let’s do it’, and all proceeds would go to charity; I didn’t know at that point if we could donate to the lunch program,” Katelynn’s mother Karina told the Vista Unified School District.

With sales as hot as the cocoa, the stand raised enough money to pay off hundreds of lunch balances for students.

“Because of her generosity, 123 students in the Vista Unified School District had their account balances paid off,” says Jamie Phillips, Director of Child Nutrition Services for Vista Unified School District.” “It is truly inspiring to see Katelynn’s compassion and generous nature utilized to help those less fortunate. Students like Katelynn embody the mission and values of Vista Unified School District.”

Breeze Hill Elementary School Principal Lori Higley and Cafeteria Lead Teresa Sharp presented an award to Katelynn Friday.