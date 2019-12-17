× Medical examiner IDs man fatally shot by Milwaukee police at 47th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified on Tuesday, Dec. 17 the man fatally shot by police at 47th and Hampton on Sunday night. He is 23-year-old Kean Walker.

Officials say an autopsy was performed on Monday, Dec. 16. But the medical examiner’s office is not releasing any more information about this case at this time.

Police said it all started around 8 p.m. Sunday when officers began pursuing the man for reckless driving. The gunfire erupted outside several homes and apartments.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the 23-year-old man opened fire first, prompting three officers to fire back — striking him. He died around 11 p.m. at the hospital.

“None of the officers were hurt,” said Chief Morales at the scene Sunday night. “Officers involved are a nine-year-veteran of the department, the second is a five-year veteran, and the third has four years with the department.”

Shortly before the shooting, police said Morales tried to pull the man over for reckless driving, and he refused to stop, leading officers on a short chase until his vehicle crashed into a light pole. That’s when Morales said the man pulled out his weapon.

Emergency responders taped off the scene for 16 hours as investigators searched the neighborhood for evidence.

