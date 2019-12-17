× Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, T David Bakhtiari named to Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers learned Tuesday, Dec. 17 that tackle David Bakhtiari and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were named to the Pro Bowl by the National Football League.

Bakhtiari earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl and his first original selection after being chosen as an injury replacement for Philadelphia Eagles T Jason Peters in 2016. The three-time All-Pro selection by The Associated Press (2016-18) has started all 14 games at left tackle this season and helped block for an offense that ranks No. 2 in red-zone percentage (68.9) and No. 8 in rushing touchdowns (16), the most by Green Bay since 2013 (17). Bakhtiari has helped the offense rank No. 2 in the NFL with 2.61 seconds of average pocket time (time of the snap to when the QB releases the ball or pressure collapses the pocket per pass attempt, including sacks) according to Sportradar, a news release from the Packers said.

For Rodgers, it marks the eighth Pro Bowl selection of his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018), the release said. He has the second-most selections by a Green Bay quarterback, trailing Brett Favre’s nine (1992-93, 1995-97, 2001-03, 2007), and is tied for the third-most selections by a Packer behind only Favre and T Forrest Gregg (nine). Rodgers has a passer rating of 100.4 this season with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is the only NFL player to throw for more than 10 touchdowns and fewer than four interceptions this season. Dating back to 1950, he is the first player in the NFL with 20-plus TDs and two or fewer INTs in his team’s first 14 games of the season in two different seasons (23 TDs and two INTs in 2018), according to pro-football-reference.com. Rodgers is currently on a streak of eight straight games without an INT, the second longest streak in team history behind only his nine-game streak last season.

Kicker Mason Crosby and linebacker Za’Darius Smith were named first alternates.

Other alternates include wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, linebacker Preston Smith, and fullback Danny Vitale.