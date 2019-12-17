× Stock car racing returns to Milwaukee Mile in June 2020, ‘the oldest operating motor speedway in the world’

MILWAUKEE — After a 2019 return to racing at the famed Milwaukee Mile, officials from the Wisconsin State Fair Park and Track Enterprises on Tuesday, Dec. 17 announced stock car racing will be back on Sunday, June 14 for a second annual event.

In 2019, four divisions of racing put on a great show for a large group of race fans hungry for action at the Milwaukee Mile, officials noted in a news release. More than 100 drivers were on track for the 2019 race with Austin Nason besting a field of nearly 40 Super Late Models in the headline event.

“It was a huge win for us last year, being the first race there in many years,” said Nason in the release. “Really looking forward to going back, as it’s a really fast track and close to home.”

The ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Models will again headline the show in 2020 with a 100-lap event. Joining them will be the Midwest Trucks, Mid-American Stock Cars, and the Upper Midwest Vintage Series, the release said.

A practice day was scheduled for Saturday, June 13 with final practice, qualifying, preliminary events and feature racing getting underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, with the main events to follow. There will also be a street drag event on Saturday night, once open practice comes to an end, officials said in the release.

“The turnout for last year’s event was better than expected, even with the less than favorable weather that we had,” said Bob Sargent, promoter with Track Enterprises. “We are really looking forward to making this year’s event even better after having last year under our belt.”

The release noted the Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, opening in 1903 and hosting major racing events through 2015.

