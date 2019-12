× Vehicle catches on fire after police pursuit in West Allis, occupants in custody

WEST ALLIS — An investigation is underway following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in West Allis early Tuesday morning, Dec. 17.

The pursuit began around 12:18 a.m. in the area of 84th and Lapham after a driver fled from police. As the pursuit ended, the suspect’s vehicle caught on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the West Allis Fire Department.

All occupants were taken into custody.