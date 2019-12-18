× $100,000 in damage: Fire breaks out in maintenance closet at Motel 6 in Glendale

GLENDALE — Firefighters on Tuesday, Dec. 17 responded to the Motel 6 on Port Washington Road in Glendale for reports of a fire. The call came in around 11 a.m.

The first arriving fire units found a small fire in a third-floor maintenance closet. There was moderate smoke throughout much of the third floor.

One occupant of the hotel reported a minor injury that occurred while evacuating the building. She was evaluated by paramedics on the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

There were no other injuries to the occupants or emergency crews operating on the scene.

Fire and smoke damage to the building is minimal, however, due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system, there is extensive water damage on all three floors in the affected wing.

The preliminary damage estimate is approximately $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.