500 Wisconsin families to receive holiday meal boxes

MILWAUKEE — 500 families in Wisconsin are going to have a warm holiday meal this year thanks to Hunger Task Force.

Wednesday, volunteers built boxed packed with all the fixings to make that meal possible.

From Hunger Task Force today, those bins will head out to pantries that will then distribute the food.

“This is extremely important at this time of year. The holidays are right around the corner,” says Jonathan Hansen, development director of Hunger Task Force. “Hunger Task Force is working really hard to make sure that everyone has that warm, festive holiday season that we all want for our families.”

The donations don’t end with the holidays. Hunger Task Force emphasizes that cash donations are very important to making sure people in southeast Wisconsin don’t go hungry.