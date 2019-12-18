Clear your calendar and save some cash: The best ways to say no to invitations and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for spending and socializing -- and it can really get overwhelming. Mediator Moira Kelly joins Real Milwaukee to talk about why we have such a hard time saying no and how we can start to turn things around.

Why do we hate saying NO?

We fear things: reprisal, rejection, prestige, loss of friendship, etc.

We're uncomfortable with conflict

We like to win and to be liked

We make assumptions about how the other person will respond.

Keep it short.

Don't lie.

Acknowledge emotion.

Eliminate the word 'BUT'.

Keep your focus on the future.

Do your best to manage expectations.

To say No well, make a NO sandwich:

Explain the base values you are using.

Say NO clearly and firmly.

Explain what might be possible in the future.

Best resource book: The Power of A Positive No by William Ury (Bantam Books)