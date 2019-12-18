Clear your calendar and save some cash: The best ways to say no to invitations and more

LIVE: House of Representatives debate ahead of two votes on articles of impeachment

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for spending and socializing -- and it can really get overwhelming. Mediator Moira Kelly joins Real Milwaukee to talk about why we have such a hard time saying no and how we can start to turn things around.

Why do we hate saying NO?

  • We fear things: reprisal, rejection, prestige, loss of friendship, etc.
  • We're uncomfortable with conflict
  • We like to win and to be liked
  • We make assumptions about how the other person will respond.

Keep it short.

  • Don't lie.
  • Acknowledge emotion.
  • Eliminate the word 'BUT'.
  • Keep your focus on the future.
  • Do your best to manage expectations.

To say No well, make a NO sandwich:

  • Explain the base values you are using.
  • Say NO clearly and firmly.
  • Explain what might be possible in the future.

Best resource book: The Power of A Positive No by William Ury (Bantam Books)

