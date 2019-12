MILWAUKEE — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 25th and National in Milwaukee. The call came in around 2:15 a.m.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out safely.

At least two neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.