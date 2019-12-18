× Firefighters battle blaze, cold temps at Watertown home, no injuries reported

WATERTOWN — Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire in Watertown. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Crews were called out to a home on Kiewert Street and Hidde Drive around 4:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 report of flames coming from the roof of the home.

The fire origin was located between a bathroom and kitchen area that had burnt through the roof and caused damage to walls and the roof structure. The main body of fire was extinguished around 4:35 a.m. The source of the fire is still under investigation.

The single occupant was awoken by the smoke detector and they were able to get out of the house with their pet before the fire department arrived.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Ixonia Fire Department, Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek Fire Department, Waterloo Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Lebanon Fire Department, and Lake Mills EMS. Sullivan Fire Department and Beaver Dam Fire Rescue provided coverage at the station during this incident to help cover the city for other emergency calls.