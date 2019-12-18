× Legal recreational marijuana sales to begin Jan. 1 in Chicago after City Council ordinance fails

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council voted down on Wednesday, Dec. 18 an ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales until the summer, WGN reports.

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Chicago at the same time as the rest of the state on Jan.1, 2020.

No delay. The ordinance to delay recreational pot sales until the summer fails. Business as usual on Jan. 1. pic.twitter.com/nIioPBxBsJ — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) December 18, 2019

This is a developing story.