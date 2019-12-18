LIVE: The public comments as the Fire and Police Commission weighs whether to reappoint Alfonso Morales as MPD Chief

Looking back: Contact 6 returns $191,922 to viewers in 2019

Posted 10:20 pm, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, December 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a busy year for FOX6’s Contact 6. The team helped hundreds of viewers with some big problems. From billing mistakes to bad contractors and everything in between, Contact 6 made it their mission to help viewers stay informed. In total, Contact 6 processed 461 complaints in 2019.

The Contact 6 team works hard on and off television to help viewers get cash back. Unfortunately, not every case they assist with makes it onto TV.

Some of the resolutions Contact 6 helped reach included getting T-Mobile to drop a bill for a cell phone that hadn’t been used in years.

Contact 6 also exposed a shortage of dentists in Wisconsin who can treat patients with significant special needs and helped one man get an appointment.

Contact 6 also exposed a company that installed solar panels that didn’t work. Those issues are now being resolved.

In October, Mukwonago approved a permit for The Haase House, a program for adults with disabilities. This, after a Contact 6 report exposed the challenges they encountered trying to open in a residential neighborhood.

In September, we were able to hand-deliver a refund to one woman — after her pool project went off the deep end.

In 2019, Contact 6’s cash back total was $191,922.

If you have a complaint you want to file with Contact 6 — CLICK HERE.

