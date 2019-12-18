Man caught on camera stealing fake packages at police station as he walked out of jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULLMAN, Wash. -- You've seen the videos of so-called porch pirates stealing packages from people's front doors, but it takes special nerve to steal them from a police station!

Surveillance cameras captured a man who grabbed three fake presents from under a Christmas tree at the Pullman Police Department -- as he was being released from jail.

The 20-year-old college student had been arrested for underage drinking.

When he made his way outside and realized one box was empty, one was a tissue box, and the third contained women's hygiene products, he threw them to the ground.

Then, the man who picked him up cleaned up the mess and put the boxes back outside the police station.

Why police had a wrapped box of feminine hygiene products under the tree is anyone's guess.