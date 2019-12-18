× Man who led authorities on 65-mile chase, backed car over officer, charged on 4 counts

WAUKESHA — The man accused of backing a vehicle over a Waukesha Police officer before leading authorities on a 65-mile chase appeared in court Dec. 18.

Thomas Chadwick is charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety and two counts of resisting an officer.

It started with Waukesha Police officers approaching Chadwick outside a Kohl’s department store. Dashcam video showed a struggle. Then, the vehicle Chadwick is accused of driving backs over one officer and knocks down another.

Later that night, Milwaukee Police say they spotted Chadwick downtown — in a different car. A pursuit began — spanning nine communities. It eventually came to an end at I-894 and National Avenue in West Allis.

Chadwick is due back in court Friday, Dec. 20.