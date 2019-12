RACINE — Three nurses at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine wanted to make sure the families of some of their tiniest patients were able to celebrate the upcoming holiday in a special way.

The nurses crafted festive backdrops and outfits for 11 babies in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

All the parents of the babies received framed photos as a gift — and copies of some outtakes.

PHOTO GALLERY