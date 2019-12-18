× Packers, Vikings square off in Minnesota for Monday night meeting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Green Bay Packers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Monday, Dec. 23. It will be the team’s second Monday Night Football game of the season and sixth appearance in primetime.

According to Packers.com, Monday’s game will be the ninth MNF meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota and the Packers’ first MNF appearance in Minnesota since 2009.

Through 118 meetings, which includes two postseason contests (1-1), the Packers hold a 61-54-3 edge over the Vikings in the all-time series. Monday will be just the second time in the 59-year history of the series that the Packers and Vikings have met in the regular season when both teams entered the game with a double-digit win total (also in 2015).

Green Bay is looking to sweep the regular-season series with Minnesota for the first time since 2014 and the sixth time since 2002 (2011, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2004). The Packers are also looking for their first victory at U.S. Bank Stadium, having lost the previous three contests, with two being decided by a touchdown or less (seven, three).