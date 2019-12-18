Police: FedEx driver killed armed robber who shot him during package delivery

PHILADELPHIA — A FedEx driver shot and killed someone during a would-be robbery on Tuesday night, Dec. 17, authorities said.

It happened in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood just after 7 p.m.

The driver told police he had just dropped off a package when he encountered the armed robber, who shot the driver in the abdomen.

The driver said the then pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

The armed robber died at the hospital.

The FedEx driver was in stable condition.

Police launched an investigation to determine whether the FedEx driver acted in self-defense.