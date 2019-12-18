× Police seek man, woman who stole 4 iPhone 11 Pro phones from Best Buy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a man and woman who may have used counterfeit cash to steal iPhones from Best Buy on Falls Parkway.

It happened on Monday, Dec. 16 shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said the man and woman entered the store and purchased two iPhone 11 Pro phones, using more than $2,300 in $100 bills and $20 bills that police said were possibly counterfeit before exiting the store.

Less than 45 minutes later, they returned the phones for a different color, and it was discovered they returned counterfeit phones.

Four iPhone 11 Pro phones were obtained by this man and woman.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.