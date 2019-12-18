Public comments, FPC to vote, on whether to reappoint Morales as MPD chief

MILWAUKEE — After months of waiting, the fate of Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ fate is finally being determined.

Several community members shared their opinions on the reappointment of Chief Morales, Wednesday.

He was appointed to the position in 2018. With his contract up in 2020, rumors started circulating that there was conflict between Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Morales.

In September, Barrett put the rumors to rest, throwing his support behind the top cop.

“I want him to stay,” Barrett said. “I’ve made it clear, and I’ll continue to make it clear. I support him as chief.”

A month later, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) announced there would be hurdles to Morales keeping his job.

“They want to see what I’ve done the last two years, and I plan on showing them,” Morales said.

For the first time, the FPC included the public in the hiring process — taking comments and concerns. The chief took part in both a public and private interview in November.

“Well, we’re going to keep on trucking forward. Like I said, I see myself being here throughout the DNC (Democratic National Convention) and continue to move forward in doing that, until I’m told not to,” Morales said.

More than a month later, city leaders are trusting the process — waiting for a decision as we start a new year.

“This is a time for building trust and transparency with the community,” said Ashanti Hamilton, Milwaukee Common Council president.