Racine police seek help to locate 79-year-old man, missing since Tuesday afternoon

Posted 10:17 am, December 18, 2019, by

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 79-year-old man.

Cesareo Cisneros was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 on Howland Avenue in Racine. Officials say Cisneros believes he lives in Chicago and frequently walks long distances. In the past, Cisneros has been located before, as far away as Greenfield, Caledonia, Burlington, and Franklin.

Cisneros is described as a male, Hispanic, about 5’2″ tall, weighing 158 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair combed back and a mustache that shows some graying.

Cisneros may be wearing a brown winter coat, brown and black work boots, and a gray hat. He only speaks Spanish and is often confused and unable to identify himself or his home address.

If you have information that could lead officials to Cisneros, you are urged to call Racine police at 262-635-7811.

