SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 11: Eric Sogard #9 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc #49 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Rays won the game 1-0. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Report: Free agent IF Eric Sogard to be back with Brewers with 1-year deal
MILWAUKEE — MLB on FOX Reporter Ken Rosenthal reports free-agent infielder Eric Sogard will be coming back to the Milwaukee Brewers for 2020.
Rosenthal says Sogard’s deal is for one year — with a club option in 2021.
Free-agent infielder Eric Sogard in agreement with #Brewers, source tells The Athletic. Believed to be one-year deal with club option for 2021. Pending physical.