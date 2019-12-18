× Report: Free agent IF Eric Sogard to be back with Brewers with 1-year deal

MILWAUKEE — MLB on FOX Reporter Ken Rosenthal reports free-agent infielder Eric Sogard will be coming back to the Milwaukee Brewers for 2020.

Rosenthal says Sogard’s deal is for one year — with a club option in 2021.

