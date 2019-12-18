LIVE: House of Representatives debate ahead of two votes on articles of impeachment

Report: Free agent IF Eric Sogard to be back with Brewers with 1-year deal

Posted 12:48 pm, December 18, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 11: Eric Sogard #9 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc #49 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on August 11, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Rays won the game 1-0. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — MLB on FOX Reporter Ken Rosenthal reports free-agent infielder Eric Sogard will be coming back to the Milwaukee Brewers for 2020.

Rosenthal says Sogard’s deal is for one year — with a club option in 2021.

This is a developing story.

