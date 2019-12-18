× Sheboygan Co. man faces life-threatening injuries after crash involving semi-truck

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 31-year-old Plymouth man is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his pick-up truck and a semi-truck in Sheboygan County on Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 57 and County Road U in the town of Plymouth. Authorities say the Plymouth man was headed west on County Road U when his truck crossed the northbound lanes of State Highway 57 and stopped in the median. From there, he pulled his truck into the path of a semi-truck traveling southbound on State Highway 57 — there, the crash occurred.

The Plymouth man was taken to the hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 67-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was not injured.