LIVE: House lawmakers vote on the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump
LIVE: President Trump, VP Pence hold a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan

Sheboygan Co. man faces life-threatening injuries after crash involving semi-truck

Posted 7:17 pm, December 18, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 31-year-old Plymouth man is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his pick-up truck and a semi-truck in Sheboygan County on Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 57 and County Road U in the town of Plymouth. Authorities say the Plymouth man was headed west on County Road U when his truck crossed the northbound lanes of State Highway 57 and stopped in the median. From there, he pulled his truck into the path of a semi-truck traveling southbound on State Highway 57 — there, the crash occurred.

The Plymouth man was taken to the hospital via helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 67-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was not injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.