Still looking for holiday gifts? Some of the top gifts The Flower Lady has to offer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Whether it's for him, for her, or for anyone on your list -- you can't go wrong with the top gits of the season. But what are they? Brian Kramp spent the morning showing up some of the top gifts The Flower Lady has to offer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About The Flower Lady (website)

The Flower Lady is one of the Milwaukee area’s best-known and most-respected florists. Under the artistic and stylistic direction of Deb Fowler, who founded The Flower Lady in 1994, the store has helped the community mark life’s special occasions—big and small—through generations.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Deb lovingly attributes her lifelong passion for art, design, and nature to her Grandmother, Phyllis, who reveled in such simple pleasures as observing wispy clouds, finding mushrooms on the forest floor, and tending to her glorious gardens. As a young child, Deb recalls reading the French version the fashion magazine W and announcing to her parents that she planned to own a store one day and would sell beautiful art and handmade, natural objects.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Before she made that childhood dream a reality, Deb received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and worked for a time as a graphic designer. She began testing her creations at Wauwatosa’s green market, where her one-of-a-kind wreaths, arrangements and florals sold out weekly. This success was the springboard to opening her original tiny shop on Harwood Avenue. Still flourishing 25 years later, Deb describes her full-service lifestyle boutique in the historic Dittmar-Robinson Building in downtown Wauwatosa as “inspired by nature and fueled by creativity.” Complementing an ever-present array of impeccably-arranged fresh flowers, shoppers find vintage items, occasional furniture, home décor, original artwork (including Deb’s personal creations), greeting cards, unique gifts, jewelry, natural botanicals and more – offered with keen attention to detail and highly personalized service