27-year-old Waukesha man set to be sentenced in the death of Joanne Curley

Posted 1:02 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, December 19, 2019

WAUKESHA — A 27-year-old Waukesha man who pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Joanne Curley is set to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 19. Adrian Thomas faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors said Thomas killed Curley, who was a neighbor to Thomas’ mother and stepfather and then drove around in her vehicle, used her credit/debit cards and essentially lived in her Pewaukee condo. The suspicious death happened at a residence near Meadowcreek Drive and Lexington Street — when Curley’s body was found.

In October, Thomas pleaded no contest to the first-degree intentional homicide charge. 13 other charges against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

