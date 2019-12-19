LIVE: 7 Democratic presidential candidates take stage in last primary debate of 2019

$87 million MPS referendum voted on, approved for April ballot

Posted 9:22 pm, December 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors took a “historic” step toward going to referendum for only the second time in the history of Milwaukee Public Schools, an MPS spokesperson says.

The board voted to authorize a referendum question on the April 7 ballot — a four-year, phase-in revenue limit increase for a total of $87 million — at it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19.

That has a tax impact for homeowners of $160 per $100,000 of assessed property value, the spokesperson said.

