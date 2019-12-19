LIVE: City of Milwaukee announces newly-received funding to fight opioid epidemic

Alaska Airlines adds 2nd daily nonstop flight from Milwaukee to Seattle

NEW YORK - AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 737-990 (ER) operated by Alaska Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Alaska Airlines announced on Thursday, Dec. 19 that it will add a second daily nonstop flight from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) starting in May. Officials say the second flight provides additional connecting opportunities to the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii.

The additional daily flight will be offered from May 20 through September 8 and will be operated with full-size wifi-equipped Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring First Class, Premium Class, and Main Cabin seating.

Alaska Airlines summer 2020 flight schedule:

  • Depart MKE 8 a.m.; arrive SEA 10:20 a.m. (new)
  • Depart MKE 6:15 p.m.; arrive SEA 8:35 p.m. (existing)
  • Depart SEA 11:15 a.m.; arrive MKE 5:10 p.m. (existing)
  • Depart SEA 5:45 p.m.; arrive MKE 11:40 p.m. (new)

The new flights are available for booking now at alaskaair.com.

