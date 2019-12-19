× Bicyclist dies after being struck by box truck on County Highway Q in Town of Lisbon

TOWN OF LISBON — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, Dec. 18 in the Town of Lisbon. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on County Highway Q west of North Road.

Initial investigation revealed that an eastbound box truck, operated by a 56-year-old man from Oconomowoc, struck an eastbound man riding a bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the crash.

The operator of the box truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and the name of the deceased is being withheld due to pending identification and notification of family.

Assistance was received from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Germantown Police Department.