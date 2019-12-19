By car, foot and creek; Muskego police led on chase by alleged identity thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGO -- A car chase reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour soon took to land -- and the water.

It all started after an employee at Summit Credit Union in Muskego noticed the woman in the drive-thru looked much younger than her ID stated.

On the run after allegedly stealing $2,500, Muskego police say the woman led officers on a chase Monday afternoon. First by car, then on foot.

After abandoning her vehicle -- and her wig -- near St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, police say the culprit took off. Ditching the rest of her disguise, she left a trail for K9 officers in the process.

The chase on land soon hit the water. Covered in mud and soaking wet, police say the woman crossed a creek trying to get away.

After an exhaustive search, officers have their suspect -- charged with identity theft and obstructing an officer. 29-year-old Lead Mims, from Georgia, was taken in.

She was heard telling officers she isn't very fast, and probably shouldn't have run: "I was better off just staying in the car and going in circles until we ran out of gas."

While in police custody, Mims told officers she hid the $2,500 she allegedly stole under a rock or branch near where she had her jacket during the pursuit. Officers later recovered the full amount.

Mims is scheduled to appear in court later this month.