MILWAUKEE -- An unfinished roofing job left a home wet and barely livable. Contact 6 helps a couple get an early Christmas gift, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
Contact 6 gives an early Christmas present
-
Off the grid: Solar power company, Altaray, leaves customers in the dark
-
$6 movies! The holiday classics you can enjoy in the comfort of a modern theater
-
Looking back: Contact 6 returns $191,922 to viewers in 2019
-
‘I couldn’t pay that off:’ Contact 6 helps 99-year-old with balloon loan payment
-
‘Christmas Vacation’ returning to theaters for 30th anniversary
-
-
Wisconsin’s largest drive-through Christmas lights display is celebrating 24 years of Christmas tradition
-
Country Christmas ‘features over a million-holiday lights festively displayed along a mile-long trail’
-
Wauwatosa man accused of using social media to get teen boys to send him nude images
-
Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal
-
‘Brightens everybody’s spirit:’ Christmas came early for patients at the Milwaukee VA
-
-
Admirals win 8th straight at Panther Arena
-
DPW to harvest 2019 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Nov. 7 🎄
-
Picturesque decor of Christmas Fantasy House lends a hand to the spirit of the season