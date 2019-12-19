Driver taken into custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A driver was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Dec. 19 following a police pursuit and crash that involved a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. near 20th and Burleigh after officials attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 24th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

The pursuit ended in a crash near 24th and Burleigh. The driver was taken into custody.

No additional details have been released — including if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

