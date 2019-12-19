‘Everyone can come:’ Salvation Army receives food donations to feed 9K on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Christmas meal for 8,000 to 9,000 people would be impossible for most kitchens -- but not for the crew at the Wisconsin Center. The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County on Thursday, Dec. 19 received food donations for the 30th Annual Christmas Family Feast.

"We're here today because we made a delivery of 2,000 pounds of mashed potatoes," said Jim Hyland, Roundy`s.

A week out from the Salvation Army of Milwaukee's Christmas day meal, the back halls of the Wisconsin Center became a freeway for food.

"We're happy to participate, and do our part, to help make that family feast a great one on Christmas day," said Hyland.

For several decades now, the Salvation Army has been playing host in Milwaukee. This year, they look to serve 8,000 to 9,000 people a holiday meal.

"Everyone can come, everyone is invited. For anyone in the community that wants to come and have a meal, and have fellowship, and have an opportunity to get together," said Steven Woodard, Salvation Army of Milwaukee.

Christmas Family Feast is The Salvation Army’s largest dinner event served on Christmas Day in the country. The meal is free and open to the public on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center.

"We've been planning all year, thinking about this day coming up on Dec. 25 for a family feast," said Woodard.

Additionally, the Salvation Army says they will be offering haircuts to children and have toys for kids, while supplies last.

To learn more about Christmas Family Feast, please visit www.samilwaukee.org.