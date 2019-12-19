FPC votes to reappoint MPD Chief Morales, swearing-in ceremony to be held Thursday

Posted 6:00 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02AM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- A swearing-in ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall for Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. This, after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) voted to reappoint Chief  Morales on Dec. 18.

Alfonso Morales

The seven-member Commission voted to reappoint Chief Morales' by a 4-2 vote -- with one member abstaining. One FPC commissioner asked Chief Morales to meet with community groups in early January who feel they have not been part of the reappointment process.

Several community members shared their opinions on the reappointment of Chief Morales prior to the Commission's vote -- the first time the public's input and considered by the Commission. The chief took part in both a public and private interview in November.

Morales was appointed to the position in 2018. With his contract up in 2020, rumors started circulating that there was conflict between Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Morales.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.