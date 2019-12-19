FPC votes to reappoint MPD Chief Morales, swearing-in ceremony to be held Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A swearing-in ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall for Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. This, after the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) voted to reappoint Chief Morales on Dec. 18.

The seven-member Commission voted to reappoint Chief Morales' by a 4-2 vote -- with one member abstaining. One FPC commissioner asked Chief Morales to meet with community groups in early January who feel they have not been part of the reappointment process.

Several community members shared their opinions on the reappointment of Chief Morales prior to the Commission's vote -- the first time the public's input and considered by the Commission. The chief took part in both a public and private interview in November.

Morales was appointed to the position in 2018. With his contract up in 2020, rumors started circulating that there was conflict between Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Morales.