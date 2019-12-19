× Milwaukee announces temporary parking, public works schedules due to Christmas holiday

MILWAUKEE — Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, the following City of Milwaukee operations and services face temporary changes in operation.

Garbage, Recycling and Drop-Off Centers No garbage and recycling pickup on Dec. 24 and 25 Drop-off Centers will be closed Dec. 24 and 25

Parking Enforcement No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Dec. 25 No overnight parking enforcement on Tuesday night (Dec. 24) into Wednesday morning (Dec. 25, 2 a.m.-6 a.m.) No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night (Dec. 25) into Thursday morning (Dec. 26, 2 a.m.-6 a.m.) However, vehicles must still be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations Night parking enforcement resumes on Thursday night (Dec. 26) into Friday morning (Dec. 27, from 2 a.m.-6 a.m.)

Tow Lot Open Dec. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to noon Closed Dec. 25

The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Streetcar service on Dec. 24 will be normal, weekday service from 5 a.m. to midnight Streetcar service on Dec. 25 will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Government offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25

The city also issued the following statement regarding water works and potential service:

We continue to provide your drinking water 24 hours a day through any holiday. Frozen water pipes are expensive to repair and prevent water from flowing. Make sure your basement temperature is aboce 32 degrees. Allow air to circulate around your pipes and meter. The Customer Service Center will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. Customers may call our 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710. Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill online at milwaukee.gov/water. For automated account information, please call 414-286-2830.