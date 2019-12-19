× Milwaukee County Holiday Drive donates goods, spreads cheer to area veterans

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County’s 12th Annual Holiday Drive concluded on December 13 after three weeks of collection. Donations bins were set up inside City Hall, the Courthouse and other facilities across Milwaukee County.

This year’s Drive spread holiday cheer to veterans receiving care at the Center for Veterans Issues: VETS Place Central. Thousands of household items, games, winter clothing and toiletries were collected from the community.

The City of Milwaukee surprised the Center for Veterans Issues: VETS Place Central with nearly $9,000 worth of items on the Center’s wish list. These items included: a smart television, Xbox One and PS4 gaming systems, 10 laptops, 500 showers shoes, 20 mattresses, bedding, pillows and gift cards. The Brewer’s Community Foundation provided financial support in supplying these items.

Residents of VETS Place Central were joined by representatives from the City, County and Brewers Community Foundation for a lunch, too.

Since 2007, the City of Milwaukee has held an Annual Holiday Drive for servicemen and women. The drive began as a way for the City of Milwaukee to share its gratitude with Wisconsin troops who were far away from their families during the holidays. Within the first several years, more than 2,000 goodie-filled boxes were shipped to Wisconsin troops serving our country overseas in places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.