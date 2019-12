× Milwaukee man fatally shot near 67th and Appleton, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 67th and Appleton on the city’s north side Thursday morning.

Authorities say a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot around 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who knew the victim was on-scene and taken into custody.