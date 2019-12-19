Milwaukee police searching for two ‘critically missing’ girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two, critically missing girls.

11-year-old Eh Ku Paw and 14-year-old Sha Boe Pyo were last seen near 9th and Burnham on the city’s south side around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Paw is described as an Asian female, 5′ tall, medium build with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Pyo is described as an Asian female, 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, medium build with waist-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a beige collar, black polka-dot blouse and torn jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 2 at 414-935-7222.

Eh Ku Paw

Sha Boe Pyo