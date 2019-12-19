× No charges to be filed in hit-and-run crash that injured Hartford family of 4

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says there will be no charges filed in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a Hartford family of four outside Fiserv Forum on Nov. 9. Investigators say they were unable to determine who was driving the vehicle.

Police say a man and woman, both 21, were taken into custody as persons of interest in this case. But that is where it ends.

Tony Eager, Danielle Eager, 8-year-old Brayson Eager, and 5-year-old Dayton Eager were hurt in the crash near 6th Street and Juneau Avenue Saturday evening. The family was walking eastbound towards 6th Street on Juneau to attend Jurassic World at Fiserv Forum. Police said the family had the “walk” signal at the time.

Danielle Eager pushed her children out of the way — taking the brunt of the impact — jumping over her children to protect them. Brayson Eager suffered a minor cut on his head, while Dayton Eager was badly bruised and possibly suffered a concussion. Tony Eager chased after the fleeing vehicle and was able to get a good look at the make and model and obtain a partial license plate number.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to help the Eager family pay medical expenses. CLICK HERE to access that account.