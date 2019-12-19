LIVE: Sentencing of Adrian Thomas, man convicted of killing Joanne Curley of Pewaukee

Police: One in custody, suspected of arson at Glendale motel

Posted 2:07 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:10PM, December 19, 2019

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department has taken one subject into custody after a fire investigation turned arson investigation at the Motel 6 near Port Washington and Silver Spring.

Authorities were called to the motel around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a fire investigation. During that investigation, detectives recognized irregularities at the scene and began an arson investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 18 the subject was taken into custody in relation to that investigation.

The subject faces felony charges of arson and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, Dec. 20.

