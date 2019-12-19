LIVE: City of Milwaukee announces newly-received funding to fight opioid epidemic

Report: Milwaukee Brewers sign 1B Justin Smoak for 1-year, $5M contract

Posted 9:55 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, December 19, 2019

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 16: Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores on a single by Brandon Drury #3 in the second inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on FOX. The deal comes with a club option for 2021.

This is a developing story.

