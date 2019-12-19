× Report: Milwaukee Brewers sign 1B Justin Smoak for 1-year, $5M contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on FOX. The deal comes with a club option for 2021.

Free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak in agreement with #Brewers on one-year, $5M contract with a club option for 2021, source tells The Athletic. Pending physical. @JonHeyman on it. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 19, 2019

