Report: Milwaukee Brewers sign 1B Justin Smoak for 1-year, $5M contract

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 16: Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores on a single by Brandon Drury #3 in the second inning during a MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on FOX. The deal comes with a club option for 2021.
Free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak in agreement with #Brewers on one-year, $5M contract with a club option for 2021, source tells The Athletic. Pending physical. @JonHeyman on it.